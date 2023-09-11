40-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after Saturday night pursuit in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after leading police on a pursuit Saturday night in Hesperia.

On September 9, 2023, at about 10:41 p.m., deputies responded to the 18900 block of Live Oak Street in Hesperia reference an assault with a weapon.

Deputies investigating learned the victim and suspect were at a residence and a verbal altercation occurred.

‘The altercation turned physical when the suspect assaulted the victim with a knife and threatened to assault witnesses,” stated sheriff’s officials. “Upon deputies arrival, the suspect fled the location in a vehicle.”

Deputies located the suspect and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, to which the suspect did not comply and a pursuit ensued.

“The suspect led deputies on a several mile pursuit before the vehicle was disabled and the suspect was taken into custody,” stated officials.

The suspect, identified as Ruben Munoz, a resident of Hesperia, was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center for PC664/187- Attempted Murder, PC422- Threatening Crime with Intent to Terrorize and VC2800.2(A)- Evading a Peace Officer with Disregard of Safety.

The victim, a 48-year-old Hesperia man, was transported to a trauma center for treatment of injuries.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

