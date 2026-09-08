Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Lanes On Southbound 15 Freeway In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound 15 Freeway in Hesperia blocked two lanes, sent at least one person to the hospital, and caused traffic to back up Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 1:33 p.m. on September 8, 2026, on the southbound 15 Freeway north of Ranchero Road.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, possibly four. At the scene, a silver Dodge Charger could be seen with significant front-end damage after striking the rear of a silver Honda sedan. The Honda sustained visible damage to the rear of the vehicle.

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Two other vehicles involved in the crash, a silver SUV and a dark-colored Jeep, were stopped in the lane closest to the center divider. Both vehicles were separated from the two sedans involved in the apparent rear-end crash farther ahead. The extent of damage to the two SUVs was not immediately clear.

At least two ambulances responded to the crash, and at least one person was transported from the scene by ambulance. Additional information regarding the person’s condition was not immediately available.

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The crash blocked two southbound lanes and caused traffic to back up to Main Street. By about 2:15 p.m., traffic was moving again and returning to its regular flow.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.

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