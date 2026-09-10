United We Stand: VVC to Host 25 Years of Remembrance at the High Desert’s 9/11 Memorial



VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley College will host the official High Desert remembrance event for the 25th anniversary of September 11th at the “United We Stand” September 11 Memorial in the High Desert.

Throughout Labor Day weekend, on the upper campus, on a grassy knoll directly to the left of the memorial, nearly 300 students and community members held up traditions and gathered at 7:00 a.m. for three consecutive days to remember and honor those who perished in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. a quarter century ago, placing nearly 3,000 flags, each with a lost soul on that tragic day.

VVC Public Information Officer and ASB Advisor Robert Sewell says that’s important for the campus to continue this tradition of putting up all 3,000 flags each year, “Many of the students helping were not born when 9/11 happened.” Sewell says it’s a reflection and remembrance of why we still honor the fallen all these years later.

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The ceremony on Friday, September 11, 2026, will begin at 8:00 a.m. on the Victor Valley College campus and will bring together public safety officials, local government representatives, community leaders, veterans, students, faculty, staff, and community members for a meaningful tribute focused on remembrance, honor, and service.

The program will include a presentation of colors by the college’s Fire Academy Honor Guard, the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, an invocation, reflections on public service and sacrifice, and remarks from regional officials and community leaders. Attendees will also participate in a commemorative walk and flower placement at the United We Stand Memorial as a symbol of remembrance and unity.

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Those new to the community should be aware that for more than two decades, Victor Valley College has served as the home of the High Desert’s official September 11 memorial observance, providing a place where the community can gather to remember those who lost their lives, honor first responders and members of the military, and reaffirm the values of service, resilience, and patriotism.



The “United We Stand” monument, was designed by VVC student Joan Sowinski and was dedicated on Monday, September 11, 2006. The concept behind the monument originated from the visionary Dr. Prem Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Desert Valley Hospital, who sought to create a memorial that would help heal the community’s wounds.

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Jeffrey Crumbaker of the Patrician Group in Riverside brought Sowinski’s vision to life. The result is a magnificent memorial comprised of three pillars, each adorned with a metal arch extending from its top, culminating in a liberty bell at the pinnacle. Inscribed on the Liberty Bell are the words, “We will never forget the innocent lives lost on September Eleventh, Two Thousand and One.”

Each pillar bears a word and a plaque. The leftmost pillar, when facing the library, is dedicated to “Strength” and commemorates the 184 people killed at the Pentagon. The adjacent pillar stands for “Freedom” and pays tribute to the 2,749 lives lost at the World Trade Center. The final pillar to the right symbolizes “Hope” and honors the 40 individuals who perished on Flight 93.

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Curved benches crafted from the same material as the pillars flank each side, featuring marble tops. A marble plaque listing the generous sponsors adorns the Hope pillar.

Victor Valley College continues to ensure that the memory of September 11th, 2001 lives on and that the sacrifices made that day are never forgotten.

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The “United We Stand” monument stands today as a testament to the unwavering support of the following donors:

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Desert Valley Hospital, PrimeMed Pharmacies, Indian American Cultural Association, Daily Press, ARMAC Insurance, Xerox, GE Medical Systems & Mojave Radiation Oncology Center, St. Mary Choice Medical Group, MWB Business System, City National Bank, Victor Valley Community Hospital, Victor Valley IPA Medical Group, F. Allen Rutledge, LL, MD, Vir K. Nanda, MD, Hari Reddy, MD, Victor Valley College, High Desert Primary Care Medical Group, Sikh Cultural of the High Desert, Venkat R. Vangala, MD, Inc, The Barker Family, Desert Cities Dialysis, Dr. Yelamanchili, Roche Labs, High Tech Signs, Victor Auto Plaza, Gary Purscell, Washington Mutual, Guss and Debby Vopalensky, Marcee and Mark Samberg, High Desert Islamic Society, Crismali Foot and Ankle, Ravi Lyer, MD, Kamath Medical Group, Thompson and Thompson Law Office, High Desert Cardiopulmonary Medical Group, Val Armienti, Dr. Wassef, Panch Jeakumar, MD, Desert Valley Hospital Auxiliary, the former Clear Channel Communication, Valley Orthopedic Center, Anupama Sharma, MD, Guardian Medical Group, Merck, Robert A. Martinez Architect & Assoc., Bear Valley Party Rentals, Patrick and Jenifer Silvestri, Jurgenson Painting, Barstow Hospital, Robert Bearman, MD, Riverside Cement, Mojave Copy and Printing, Golden State Fire Pro.

The location of the ceremony is on the north side of building 44 (Student Activities Center)

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