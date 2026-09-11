65-Year-Old Hesperia Man Arrested In 2025 Victorville Attempted Murder Shooting

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 65-year-old Hesperia man was arrested nearly 10 months after authorities say he shot a man in the mid-torso in Victorville.

Brian Baker was arrested Sept. 8, 2026, in the area of Green Tree Boulevard and Hesperia Road, the same area where the November 2025 shooting occurred, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation began on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at approximately 11:06 p.m., when deputies responded to Victor Valley Hospital regarding an adult Hispanic man suffering from a gunshot wound.

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Detectives from the Victorville Police Department assumed the investigation and determined the shooting occurred near Green Tree Boulevard and Hesperia Road.

Investigators said Baker produced a firearm and shot the victim in the mid-torso. The victim’s family transported him to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

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Baker was located in the area of Green Tree Boulevard and Hesperia Road on Sept. 8 and subsequently arrested.

He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted murder under California Penal Code 664/187 and assault with a firearm under Penal Code 245(a)(2).

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Booking records also list a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon or other prohibited person. Baker was being held without bail and was scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court at 8 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2026.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

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Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

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