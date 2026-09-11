51-Year-Old Convicted Felon Arrested After Three Firearms Found During Search Warrant In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 51-year-old Victorville man was arrested after deputies serving a search warrant recovered three firearms, ammunition and an extended magazine.

John Aguilar was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, following an investigation by deputies assigned to the Victorville Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team into the alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation led deputies to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 15000 block of Fresno Street.

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At approximately 4:48 p.m., the Multiple Enforcement Team, with assistance from the Victorville City Gang Impact Team, safely served the warrant.

During the search, deputies recovered three firearms, an extended magazine described by authorities as illegal, and ammunition.

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According to the Sheriff’s Department, the firearms included a Polymer 80, an unregistered Glock 22 and a Raven MP-25 with an obliterated identification number.

Aguilar was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and altering, defacing or changing a firearm identification number.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the Sheriff’s Department.

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(Photo courtesy of the Victorville Police Department)

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