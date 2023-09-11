Person on dirt bike airlifted after crash in Phelan Monday 

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was airlifted following a crash Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 1:44 p.m., September 11, 2023 at the intersection of Nevada and Trinity Roads in Phelan.

San Bernardino County Fire responded and located the rider suffering from serious injuries.

The person was taken by ambulance to the Stater Brothers parking lot on Sheep Creek Road, where a helicopter landed to further transport the rider to a trauma center.

No further details were immediately available.

