All NewsFeaturedPhelan

Person on dirt bike airlifted after crash in Phelan Monday 

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupSeptember 11, 2023

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was airlifted following a crash Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 1:44 p.m., September 11, 2023 at the intersection of Nevada and Trinity Roads in Phelan. 

San Bernardino County Fire responded and located the rider suffering from serious injuries.

Motorcycle crash on Nevada St in Phelan

The person was taken by ambulance to the Stater Brothers parking lot on Sheep Creek Road, where a helicopter landed to further transport the rider to a trauma center.

Related Articles

No further details were immediately available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupSeptember 11, 2023
Back to top button