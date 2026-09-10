Who Was She? Detectives Seek Public’s Help In Unsolved 2001 Lucerne Valley Murder

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County sheriff’s homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman found murdered in Lucerne Valley nearly 25 years ago and developing new leads in the long-unsolved case.

The unidentified woman was found dead on Nov. 2, 2001, near Bessemer Mine Road and State Route 247, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the area after the woman was discovered and determined she had been murdered. The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail took over the investigation, but authorities were unable to establish her identity and eventually exhausted all leads.

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The department is now renewing its appeal as the case approaches the 25-year mark.

“Despite the passage of time, investigators remain committed to seeking justice for the victim,” the department said in its written statement.

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Detectives are asking anyone who may know the woman’s identity or have information about the circumstances surrounding her death to come forward.

“No matter how insignificant it may seem, investigators are asking you to come forward and help bring answers and accountability to a case that remains open,” the department said.

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The victim was described as a White or Hispanic woman who weighed about 100 pounds and was approximately 5 feet tall. She had brown or reddish-brown hair.

At the time she was found, she was wearing a white sleeveless shirt, blue jean shorts with a stitched design across the bottom and a navy-blue swimsuit top.

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She also had a gold waist chain with a gold heart pendant and a silver “GV II” branded wristwatch. Investigators said she had distinctive acrylic fingernails painted with red and yellow flames.

No suspect has been identified. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reporting portal.

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(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) (Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) (Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

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