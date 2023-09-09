Motorcyclist injured in Saturday morning crash on SB 15 freeway in Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was injured after an early morning crash Saturday in Oak Hills.

It happened at 7:22 am, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, on the southbound I-15, just north of Oak Hill Road.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the rider down in the lanes of traffic. The rider was transported via ambulance with unknown injuries.

The motorcycle was moved to the right hand shoulder and traffic was As a result of the accident, traffic was backed up to around Main Street in Hesperia.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station.

