Adelanto, Hesperia Among 9 Cities Targeted In Aug. 31-Sept. 6 Operation Consequences; 15 Firearms Seized

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Adelanto and Hesperia were among nine San Bernardino County cities targeted during the Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2026, Operation Consequences crime suppression effort, which resulted in the seizure of 15 firearms and 14 felony arrests.

Between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Gangs/Narcotics Division, deputies from patrol stations and personnel from partnering agencies served 16 search warrants and contacted suspects throughout the county, according to a written statement from the Sheriff’s Department.

The operation included activity in Adelanto and Hesperia, along with Fontana, San Bernardino, Colton, Redlands, Upland, Highland and Rialto.

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During the one-week period, investigators contacted gang members and people prohibited from possessing firearms. Authorities seized 15 firearms, including four ghost guns, and made 14 felony arrests.

(Photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)

The San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums, or SMASH, Street Enforcement Team also conducted proactive patrols in San Bernardino and the surrounding area.

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Operation Consequences is funded through money authorized by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors for countywide crime suppression. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the funding is intended to increase law enforcement services addressing quality-of-life issues affecting communities throughout the county.

(Photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)

The ongoing operation focuses on targeted crime suppression in the High Desert and areas under Sheriff’s Department jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

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Participating agencies and units include the Sheriff’s Department Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division and patrol stations, along with the California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino Police Department, San Bernardino County Probation Department and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

The Sheriff’s Department said Operation Consequences will continue over the next several months in an effort to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest people illegally possessing, manufacturing and trafficking firearms.

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(Photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)

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