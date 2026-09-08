Two Suspects Flee After Woman Allegedly Punches Target Security In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Target in Hesperia after a female suspect allegedly pushed and punched store security while leaving with a male suspect.

The incident was reported at about 9:05 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in the 12700 block of Main Street and was logged as a 211, or robbery, in the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department media logs.

According to information provided by Lyndsi Garrett, public information officer for the Hesperia Police Department, deputies responded to the location regarding an adult man and woman who were reportedly concealing items in personal bags while walking through Target.

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When the two suspects exited the store, they were confronted by security team members. The female suspect allegedly pushed and punched security.

Both suspects continued leaving the area in a white sedan.

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The Hesperia Police Department is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing.

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