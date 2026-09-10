American Jerky Hiring Event In Ontario Offers Jobs For Victorville And Ontario Locations

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — American Jerky Company is hiring for multiple positions at its Victorville and Ontario facilities, with advertised wages ranging from $19 to $32 per hour.

The company’s hiring event will be held Sept. 12 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at its Ontario facility, located at 2400 E. Francis St., Ontario, CA 91761.

Although the hiring event is taking place in Ontario, American Jerky is recruiting employees for both its Victorville and Ontario locations.

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The company’s Victorville warehouse is currently under construction in the 12900 block of Hesperia Road, near Nisqually Road.

Job openings include packers, quality control workers, forklift operators, maintenance technicians, processing operators, sanitation workers, line leads, supervisors and machine operators.

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“We’re looking for motivated people who want to be part of a modern, expanding facility. Here, you’ll have the chance to build your career, contribute to high-quality products, and work in an environment that values teamwork, innovation, and community,” according to the hiring announcement.

For the Victorville facility, the hiring flyer lists packer positions paying $19 to $20 per hour, sanitation worker positions paying $20.50 to $22.50, maintenance technician positions paying $24.50 to $32, forklift operator positions paying $21.50 to $26.50, processing operator positions paying $19.50 to $20.50 and quality control positions paying $23.50 to $24.50.

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Applicants do not have to attend the Ontario hiring event to apply. Candidates may apply directly through CalJOBS, and those who apply online may still attend the event if they choose.

Applicants can visit CalJOBS and search for “American Jerky” to review job requirements, descriptions and apply directly.

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