Major Traffic Delays Impact Both Directions Of I-15 Freeway Through Cajon Pass Thursday

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Major traffic delays are impacting both northbound and southbound I-15 through the Cajon Pass Thursday as Caltrans conducts maintenance operations along the freeway, with some motorists reporting delays of two to three hours.

As of about 11 a.m. on September 10, 2026, the southbound backup started just north of Ranchero Road and continued through the Cajon Pass to about Kenwood Boulevard. Northbound I-15 was also heavily congested, with traffic backed up from about Kenwood Boulevard to Cleghorn Road.

The Cleghorn Road on-ramp to northbound I-15 is closed, while Highway 138 is heavily congested in both directions from the Phelan and Hesperia areas.

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Motorists caught in the backup reported that the California Highway Patrol was holding traffic while Caltrans employees performed cold-patch operations on the freeway.

(Map showing the traffic through the Cajon Pass at about 11:30 am on Thursday)

Cold patch is a pre-mixed asphalt material used by highway crews to quickly repair potholes, cracks and other damaged pavement. Loose debris is removed before the material is placed into the damaged area and compacted. Traffic can generally travel over the patch shortly after it has been pressed into place.

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The reported work comes during a week when Caltrans maintenance crews are conducting other operations along the I-15 corridor between North Fontana and Hesperia.

According to a written statement from the California Department of Transportation, Cajon Maintenance Sweeping crews were scheduled to conduct routine sweeping operations along northbound and southbound I-15 on Wednesday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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Another sweeping operation is scheduled for Friday, September 11, during the same hours, weather permitting.

The planned work involves moving lane closures affecting the No. 4 lane, auxiliary lanes and right shoulders between Sierra Avenue and Oak Hills Road and back.

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Caltrans said the sweeping operation is intended to remove large debris, vehicle parts, graffiti, dirt, sand, trash piles and litter from the freeway corridor.

“These essential tasks cannot be performed safely without the designated lane closures,” Caltrans said in the written statement. “By sweeping these corridors, we aim to maintain traffic safety, protect water quality, ensure adequate drainage, and improve the overall aesthetics of the facility for travelers and local communities.”

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Caltrans advised motorists to watch for signs warning of upcoming maintenance and reduce their speed in and around work zones.

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Drivers traveling in either direction through the Cajon Pass should expect significant delays and allow additional travel time.

This is a developing traffic situation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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