Firefighters To Climb 110 Flights At Hesperia Crunch Fitness In 9/11 Tribute

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Local firefighters, Crunch Fitness members, employees and community members will climb 110 flights of stairs Friday as part of a nationwide tribute marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb Challenge will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at Crunch Fitness Hesperia, 16968 Main St.

Participants will climb 110 flights, or approximately 2,071 steps, representing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. Many participating firefighters are expected to complete the challenge in full gear as a tribute to FDNY firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, according to a written statement from Fitness Ventures.

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The Hesperia event is part of a nationwide effort organized by Fitness Ventures, which operates 123 Crunch Fitness locations across 30 states.

This year, 106 Crunch Fitness locations and more than 100 fire departments are expected to participate in the stair climb. Fitness Ventures estimates between 5,000 and 8,000 people will participate nationwide, including first responders, Crunch members, non-members, employees and other community members.

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Participation has nearly doubled from last year, when 71 locations took part, according to the company.

“The 25th anniversary is a moment for all of us to pause and remember – not just what happened, but who answered the call,” said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures. “Having 106 of our Crunch locations come together to climb the same 110 flights on the same day, united with over 100 fire departments, makes this tribute incredibly powerful. Twenty-five years later, we want thousands of people across the country to feel that – together.”

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The Stair Climb Challenge is open to the entire community, including people who are not Crunch Fitness members. Participants are encouraged to complete all 110 flights, but people may participate at their own fitness level.

Participating Crunch locations will track those who complete all 110 flights as Fitness Ventures documents participation across the nationwide event.

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Participants are also encouraged to share their experience on social media using #CrunchStairChallenge.

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