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19-Year-Old Man Wanted For Attempted Murder In Hesperia Arrested In Riverside County

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:08 pm | Sep. 09, 2026 Updated 9:09 pm | Sep. 09, 2026

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man wanted in connection with the shooting of a man in Hesperia was arrested Wednesday in Riverside County on an unrelated case, authorities said.

Adam Marquez was identified as the suspect in an attempted murder investigation stemming from a shooting reported at 8:26 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in the 12700 block of Fir Street, in the unincorporated area of Hesperia.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the location for a report of an assault and found an adult man outside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

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According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Marquez fled on foot before deputies arrived.

During the investigation, deputies located a single fired cartridge casing inside the living room and observed a bullet hole in the rear door, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrested Marquez in connection with an unrelated case. He remains in Riverside County custody.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Marquez will be transferred to its custody after his case in Riverside County is completed.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip or text the word “REPORT” to 844-909-3006. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s online reporting portal.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:08 pm | Sep. 09, 2026 Updated 9:09 pm | Sep. 09, 2026
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