Elderly man stabbed, carjacked by woman that led police on a pursuit with 5 kids and 9 loaded guns

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman wanted for stabbing and carjacking an elderly man in Barstow was arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in Phelan. Inside the car, authorities found her 5 kids and 9 loaded guns.

The incident was reported to the Barstow Police Department Dispatch Center on November 8, 2023, at around 3:24 pm, on the 500 block of E. Virginia Way.

The caller identified himself as the 72-year-old victim and reported he was loading his groceries into his vehicle when he was approached by a black female adult, later identified as 34-year-old Kieaira Shanta Jackson.

The elderly man reported he was stabbed in the chest with an unknown object by the female suspect who then stole his white Dodge Dart.

According to the Barstow Police Department, the suspect then loaded five young children, ages 6 months to 9 years old, into the victim’s vehicle along with nine loaded firearms and fled the area.

As Barstow Police Officers were arriving on scene, they observed the vehicle leaving the parking lot and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Jackson failed to stop for police officers and led them on a pursuit.

The suspect entered the southbound I-15 freeway traveling more than 100 M.P.H., weaving in and out of traffic, and driving on the shoulder with no regard to other drivers.

Barstow PD turned the pursuit over to the California Highway Patrol in the area of the southbound I-15 at Stoddard Wells Road. The pursuit continued into Phelan where the suspect erratic driving caused the vehicle to become disabled in the area of Paramount Street and Luna Road.

“Kieaira Jackson was taken into custody and found to be in possession of nine loaded firearms to include assault rifles. Department of Child Services arrived and took the five children into protective custody,” stated Barstow Police in a news release.

The victim was flown out to Loma Linda University Medical Center in stable condition as a precautionary measure.

Suspect Kieaira Jackson, a resident of St. Louis, MO was booked at the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on the following charges: PC 664/187 attempt murder, PC 215 Carjacking, PC 2800.2 felony evading, PC 273a(a) Child endangerment, PC 25850 (c)(6) Carrying a loaded unregistered firearm.

According to booking logs, Jackson’s bail is set at $1,075,000 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in a Victorville courtroom on November 13, 2023, at 12:30 pm.

