Victorville Ranked #2 Among the 25 Deadliest Cities for Pedestrians, Study Shows

Victorville, Calif. (VVNG.com) – According to a recent study conducted by 1Point21 Interactive in collaboration with Miller and Hines Law, Victorville has been named the second deadliest city for pedestrians. The study analyzed pedestrian fatality rates and found that Victorville has an average of 8.75 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents, with a staggering 100% increase from 2020 to 2021.

The research revealed that Victorville experienced one of the largest spikes in pedestrian death rates, alongside Springfield, Massachusetts; Pasadena, California; Renton, Washington; and Midland, Texas. These alarming statistics shed light on the urgent need for improved pedestrian safety measures in the city.

Last year alone, more than 7,500 pedestrians lost their lives in traffic accidents across the United States. Shockingly, pedestrian deaths have risen by 77% between 2010 and 2021, reaching a 40-year high of 7,624 fatalities annually.

(A VVNG.com undated file photo of a Reach helicopter flying in the Victor Valley)

California emerges as an area of concern with five of the top 25 deadliest cities for pedestrians located within the state.

Overall, Pompano Beach, Florida, claimed the top spot with 8.9 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021.

Below is the list of 25 deadliest cities for pedestrians:

#1. Pompano Beach, FL: 8.9 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#2. Victorville, CA: 8.75 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#3. Baton Rouge, LA: 8.58 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#4. Albuquerque, NM: 8.56 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#5. Fort Lauderdale, FL: 8.19 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#6. San Bernardino, CA: 7.72 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#7. Memphis, TN: 7.57 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#8. Pasadena, CA: 7.45 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#9. Jackson, MS: 6.85 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#10. Tucson, AZ: 6.77 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#11. St. Louis, MO: 6.63 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#12. Tampa, FL: 6.53 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#13. Springfield, MA: 6.49 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#14. New Haven, CT: 6.48 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#15. Tyler, TX: 6.41 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#16. Atlanta, GA: 6.21 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#17. Rockford, IL: 6.13 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#18. Palmdale, CA: 6.12 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#19. Birmingham, AL: 6.09 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#20. Orlando, FL: 6.01 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#21. Mobile, AL: 6 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#22. Detroit, MI: 5.96 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#23. North Charleston, SC: 5.9 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#24. Columbia, SC: 5.73 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

#25. Fresno, CA: 5.68 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021

The study underlines the critical importance of pedestrian safety and prompts us to consider what drivers can do to prevent further tragedies. Pedestrians constitute one of the most vulnerable groups on the road, and collisions with motor vehicles can have catastrophic consequences. While walkers are advised to adhere to well-known safety practices such as using crosswalks, not assuming drivers can always see them, and practicing vigilance when crossing streets, drivers also bear responsibility for creating safer conditions.

Common-sense actions such as obeying traffic signals and reducing speed can significantly contribute to pedestrian safety. However, distractions in modern vehicles, like touch-screen systems and smartphones, have made it increasingly challenging for drivers to stay focused.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com

Disturbingly, NHTSA survey data indicates a 127% increase in drivers visibly using their mobile devices since 2012, and distracted driving caused over 3,500 fatalities in 2021 alone.

It is paramount for drivers to prioritize road safety by refraining from using mobile devices and remaining attentive. By doing so, they can actively contribute to saving lives and preventing further pedestrian fatalities.

The study’s methodology involved analyzing the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), a comprehensive database maintained by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The database provided information on pedestrian crashes in cities with populations exceeding 100,000, and the fatality rates were calculated per 100,000 residents.

Here is the link to the full study: https://www.millerandhinelaw.com/blog/2023/09/the-deadliest-and-safest-cities-for-pedestrians/

Emergency Scene Ahead VVNG.com file photo. (Hugo C. Valdez, Victor Valley News)

