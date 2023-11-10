Deputy treated and released after shooting outside of In-Shape Gym in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy was treated and released from the hospital after being stabbed by a 25-year-old suspect outside of In-Shape Gym in Victorville.

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11:18 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to 14601 Valley Center Drive after employees reported a male subject, later identified as Jesse Hernandez-Valle, was threatening people inside the gym.

Sheriff’s officials said that when deputies arrived at the scene and located Hernandez-Valle outside the business.

“When deputies attempted to contact Hernandez-Valle, he advanced toward the deputy with a knife and stabbed him in the arm. A lethal force encounter occurred, and Hernandez-Valle was shot. Hernandez-Valle fled on foot through the parking lot, was pursued by deputies, and subsequently detained,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Assisting deputies rendered medical aid to the deputy and the suspect before they were both airlifted to the hospital.

The deputy was treated for his injury and released. Hernandez-Valle remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Hernandez-Valle was absentee booked for attempted murder. This investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when they become available.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

