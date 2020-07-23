Convicted felon arrested for possessing 2 guns released on bail

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon posted bail after she was found with two handguns during a traffic stop, officials said.

On July 17, 2020, at about 7:29 PM Deputies Z. Rugge and M. Young, with Victorville Police Gang Enforcement Team, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration. During the search of the vehicle, the deputies located two handguns, stated sheriff’s officials.

28-year old Cristal Valle of Inglewood, a convicted felon, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for felon in possession of a firearm. She has since posted bail and been released from custody.

