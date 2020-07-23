All News
Convicted felon arrested for possessing 2 guns released on bail
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon posted bail after she was found with two handguns during a traffic stop, officials said.
On July 17, 2020, at about 7:29 PM Deputies Z. Rugge and M. Young, with Victorville Police Gang Enforcement Team, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration. During the search of the vehicle, the deputies located two handguns, stated sheriff’s officials.
28-year old Cristal Valle of Inglewood, a convicted felon, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for felon in possession of a firearm. She has since posted bail and been released from custody.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Convicted felon arrested for possessing 2 guns released on bail
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon posted bail after she was found with two handguns during a traffic...
Apple Valley Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Have you seen Lexis Meza? APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Victorville Police need help finding stolen scooter
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a motorized scooter stolen...
Son suspected of killing dad in Victorville arrested
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives have arrested a 26-year-old man who is suspected of killing his 69-year-old father in...
Overturned semi blocking entrance to NB 15 at D Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned semi prompted lane closures along a stretch of busy D Street Wednesday morning in...
Trending
-
All News4 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News4 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News2 weeks ago
17-year-old Victorville girl dies from injuries after crash on La Mesa Rd and Cantina Dr
-
All News4 weeks ago
Shots fired at CHP Officers during a pursuit involving attempted murder suspect
-
All News2 weeks ago
Phelan man arrested for murder after shooting outside Harbor Freight in Victorville
-
All News4 weeks ago
4 roommates arrested for the murder of an Adelanto woman
-
All News2 weeks ago
Man found dead inside SUV in Wells Fargo parking lot
-
All News2 weeks ago
Suspect arrested for murder in shooting that killed Hesperia man