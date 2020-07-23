Apple Valley Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Have you seen Lexis Meza?

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Apple Valley.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Lexis Meza was discovered missing from her residence at the 18000 block of Menahka Court, in the Town of Apple Valley. Lexis’s whereabouts are currently unknown and no clothing description was available at the time of the report.

Lexis Meza is a Hispanic female, 5’05” tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Gustavo Garcia, of the Apple Valley Station at (760) 240-7400.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

