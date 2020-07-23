All News
Employee at the Love Store in Victorville assaulted during a robbery
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An employee working inside The Love Store in Victorville was assaulted during a robbery.
It happened on July 19, 2020, at about 9:30 PM in the 12300 block of Mariposa Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said two subjects entered The Love Store, concealed at least one item, and left the store without paying.
Rodriguez said one of the subjects came back inside the store and spoke with the employee, who asked him about the item he and the other subject took. “He grabbed a tip jar from the counter and began to leave. The employee chased after him and grabbed his hair. The subject hit her in the face and ran from the store,” stated Rodriguez.
The subjects were described as a Black male adult, in his 30’s and a Hispanic male adult, in his 20’s wearing a blue jacket, and a white shirt. Rodriguez said the two fled in a gold-colored, 4-door sedan, possibly a Saturn.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
