Apple Valley Homeless Outreach Operation Results In 11 Arrests

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-agency homeless outreach operation in Apple Valley resulted in 11 arrests and several people being offered community resources, according to a written statement from the Apple Valley Police Department.

The operation was conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2026, throughout the Town of Apple Valley.

According to the written statement, the Town of Apple Valley Multi-Enforcement Team, in conjunction with the Town of Apple Valley Code Enforcement Division, Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team, Innovative Remote Onsite Assistance Delivery Team, San Bernardino County Probation Department, Town of Apple Valley Gang Team, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, conducted a “Quality of Life” operation.

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“The operation was designed to address community safety concerns while providing outreach and connecting subjects with available community resources, including mental health treatment and supportive services,” officials stated.

(Photo courtesy Apple Valley Police Department)

During the operation, authorities reported the following results:

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Three individuals were arrested for possession of narcotics.

Two individuals were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Three individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Two individuals were arrested for trespassing.

One individual was arrested for violations of the Town Municipal Code.

Three individuals were contacted by the H.O.P.E. Team and offered available resources and supportive services.

(Photo courtesy Apple Valley Police Department)

Officials said the MET Team and partnering agencies will continue similar outreach operations throughout Apple Valley.

“These collaborative efforts will continue to address issues affecting the community, and public safety, while providing individuals with opportunities to access appropriate resources and services,” according to the statement.

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(Photo courtesy Apple Valley Police Department)

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