22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Adelanto Following Gang-Related Shooting In Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old Barstow man was arrested in Adelanto nearly a month after a gang-related shooting left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to a written statement from the Barstow Police Department, the shooting was reported Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in the 700 block of E. Virginia Way in Barstow.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old Barstow resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

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Personnel from the Barstow Fire Protection District and Desert Ambulance responded and began life-saving measures. The victim was transported by helicopter to a regional trauma center, where police said he remains hospitalized and continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

The Barstow Police Department Detective Division responded and assumed the investigation. During the investigation, detectives determined the shooting was gang-related, according to the department. Detective Bryce Carson identified the suspect as Maurice Crawford.

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On Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, Crawford was located and arrested in Adelanto with assistance from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Division, police said.

According to San Bernardino County booking records, Crawford was arrested in the 11600 block of Chamberlaine Way.

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He was subsequently booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted murder under California Penal Code sections 664/187(a).

According to booking records, Crawford’s charges include attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and driving with a suspended license. His bail is set at $1 million.

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The booking log lists Crawford for court appearances at Victorville Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting may contact the Barstow Police Department at 760-255-5111 or Detective Bryce Carson at bcarson@barstowca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information through the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469) or through WE-TIP’s website.

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