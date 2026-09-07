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44-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Sedan Early Sunday Morning In Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:53 pm | Sep. 07, 2026 Updated 1:53 pm | Sep. 07, 2026

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian who died after being struck by a sedan early Sunday morning in Victorville has been identified as 44-year-old Jaime Moroyoqui, a Victorville resident.

According to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office, Moroyoqui was identified as the pedestrian involved in the fatal collision.

The collision was reported at about 4 a.m. on September 6, 2026, in the area of Silica Drive and First Avenue.

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According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith, the driver of a black sedan was traveling east on Silica Drive when the vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

The driver remained at the scene following the collision.

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Moroyoqui was transported to a hospital with injuries that were initially unknown. He was pronounced deceased at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:53 pm | Sep. 07, 2026 Updated 1:53 pm | Sep. 07, 2026
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