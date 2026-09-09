Victorville Man Arrested After DUI Crash Into Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle On Highway 18 In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Victorville man was arrested on felony DUI and hit-and-run charges after authorities said he crashed a Mercedes SUV into a marked sheriff’s patrol vehicle on Highway 18 early Tuesday morning, injuring himself and a deputy.

The crash was reported at 12:49 a.m. on September 8, 2026, in the westbound lanes of Highway 18 near Rimrock Road in Apple Valley, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said a deputy had positioned a marked patrol vehicle across lanes of traffic with its vehicle and emergency lights activated to warn motorists about a lane closure and police activity.

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A gray Mercedes SUV driven westbound by Tyrone Hall, 33, of Victorville crashed into the parked sheriff’s vehicle while the deputy was seated in the driver’s seat, according to the department.

After the crash, Hall fled on foot but was detained by deputies a short distance away, authorities said. The deputy and Hall were transported to local hospitals, where they were treated for their injuries and released.

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After being medically cleared from the hospital, Hall was booked on suspicion of felony driving under the influence causing injury and felony hit-and-run.

Hall was booked at the High Desert Detention Center and was being held on $250,000 bail. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigations Team is investigating the crash.

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Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the investigation is asked to contact Deputy Eli Harrison with the Major Accident Investigations Team at 760-947-1500.

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