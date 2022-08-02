All News
34-year-old suspect arrested after attempted carjacking in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old man was arrested after an attempted carjacking in Hesperia.
It happened at about 4:00 pm, on July 29, 2022, in the area of Topaz Avenue and Verde Street.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG deputies learned the victim was traveling on the roadway when the suspect exited a vehicle and attempted to open the victim’s vehicle.
The spokeswoman said the victim was able to leave the scene and away from the suspect. The victim was not injured.
The suspect identified as James Nelson, a resident of San Bernardino, was located by deputies and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for PC664/215(A)- Attempted Carjacking.
Nelson is being held on a $125,000 bail and is scheduled for a hearing inside a Victorville courtroom on August 2nd.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
New charges filed against woman in fatal New Year’s Eve crash in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
14-year-old airlifted after leading police on a 110 mph pursuit and crashing in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Public’s help needed to identify woman found dead in a transient camp near I-40 in Barstow
-
All News5 days ago
I-15 Freeway and Bear Valley Road make the list of Top 10 Deadliest Roads in California
-
All News6 days ago
One person seriously injured after rear-end crash Thursday morning in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Crumbl Cookies celebrates Grand Opening in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Man shot and killed Friday night in old town Victorville
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
World Series of Cannabis and Burning Treez Festival two-day event coming to Adelanto Plaza