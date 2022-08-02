Victorville man killed on 7th Street ID’d, police continue searching for suspect

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man shot and killed Friday night in old town Victorville was identified as 38-year-old Ramon Pettis and officials are continuing to search for the murder suspect.

On Friday, July 29, 2022, deputies assigned to the Victorville Police Department were on an unrelated law enforcement incident and responded to the 15500 block of 7th Street, after they heard multiple gunshots.

Upon arriving, deputies located a large crowd gathered at the location.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Officials said several subjects in the crowd directed the deputies to the victim who was in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Pettis was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“A short time after the shooting, deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a subject who fled the scene of the shooting. Ultimately, the subject stopped his vehicle on the 15 Freeway, near Roy Rogers Drive. He was interviewed and later released,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Homicide Detail detectives are investigating and officials confirmed the suspect or suspects have not been identified.

(Facebook)

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Shawn Thurman or Sergeant Justin Giles, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Related Article: Man shot and killed Friday night in old town Victorville