25-year-old killed after a head-on crash with fire in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was killed after a head-on multi-vehicle crash with fire Sunday afternoon in Victorville.
It happened on August 7, 2022, just before 5:00 pm, on Air Expressway Boulevard and Nevada Avenue. The four vehicles involved were a 2007 Toyota Corolla, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2013 Kia Soul, and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta,
According to a sheriff’s news release, “through preliminary investigation, it appeared the Toyota Corolla traveled west on Air Expressway Boulevard and attempted to pass a vehicle by merging into oncoming traffic. The Corolla collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado followed by a Kia Soul.”
The Corolla and the Silverado were immediately engulfed in flames. The impact caused the Soul to roll multiple times and struck a Volkswagen Jetta.
The driver of the Corolla suffered significant injuries and despite lifesaving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His identity is pending notification.
The driver of the Silverado, a 50-year-old man from Hesperia, and the driver of the Soul, a 46-year-old woman from Hesperia, were both transported to local area hospitals.
Investigators from the Victorville Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is urged to contact Deputy Tyler Whitcomb or Sergeant Nicholas Clark at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station (760) 241-2911.
