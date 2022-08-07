All News
Police searching for missing 66-year-old woman from Helendale
HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 66-year-old woman with medical issues.
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., Faith Tucker took a bus from her home in Helendale to the Victor Valley College.
Officials said Tucker has been diagnosed with cognitive medical issues but is high functioning.
Tucker is Native American, 5’5” tall, weighs about 80 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Tucker was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat and was carrying three to four purses.
The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tucker. Anyone with information about Tucker is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 760-552-6800.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
