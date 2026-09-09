Victorville Police To Visit Bars And Restaurants Sept. 11 For ‘Know Your Limit’ Campaign

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville Police Station personnel will visit local bars and restaurants Friday, Sept. 11, as part of a “Know Your Limit” campaign aimed at educating customers about alcohol consumption and the dangers of drinking and driving.

According to a written statement from the Victorville Police Station, the campaign will run from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. at restaurants throughout Victorville.

The “Know Your Limit” program is designed to demonstrate how much, or how little, alcohol it can take for someone to reach the legal threshold for driving.

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During the campaign, officers will ask customers how many drinks they have consumed and whether they believe they are still able to drive safely. Volunteers will then be invited to take a breathalyzer test and see whether they can accurately estimate their blood alcohol content.

Customers will also receive information about alcohol consumption and average blood alcohol content levels.

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In California, it is illegal for anyone 21 or older to drive with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.

According to information included in the written statement and attributed to the California Driver Handbook, two drinks consumed within one hour could put a woman weighing between 120 and 160 pounds over the 0.08% threshold, while three drinks could do so for a man weighing between 180 and 220 pounds.

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For those estimates, one drink is considered 1.5 ounces of liquor containing 40% alcohol, 12 ounces of beer containing 4.5% alcohol or a 5-ounce glass of wine containing 12% alcohol. The statement said blood alcohol content decreases at a rate of 0.01% for every 40 minutes between drinks.

“The goal is to help people understand the effects of alcohol so they can make smart decisions about how they get home,” Sergeant J. Snyder said. “It only takes a few drinks to impair, and that’s why it is important that people know their limit.”

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The statement said the average cost of a first-time DUI offense is approximately $13,500 when vehicle impound fees, fines, attorney fees, increased auto insurance costs and other penalties are included.

Officials encouraged people who plan to drink to arrange for a sober driver rather than risk driving under the influence.

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Funding for the “Know Your Limit” program is provided through a California Office of Traffic Safety grant funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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