GoFundMe Launched For 44-Year-Old Victorville Father Who Died After Being Struck By Car

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The family of Jaime Moroyoqui, a 44-year-old Victorville father who died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning, has reached out to VVNG to share a GoFundMe created to help with his funeral and memorial expenses.

The fundraiser, titled “Jaime’s Dad’s Funeral and Memorial,” was created by Jaime Moroyoqui following the sudden death of his father. According to the organizer, donations will help cover funeral expenses and memorial items for the family, including shirts and printed photographs.

“I’m raising funds for my dad’s funeral after a sudden and heartbreaking loss,” the organizer wrote. “On 9/6/2026, my dad was struck by a car. He was rushed by ambulance to the hospital, then airlifted to Loma Linda, where he passed away during surgery from hemorrhagic shock.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The family said the loss was unexpected and has created an additional financial hardship.

“This happened completely out of nowhere, and my family is super devastated and heartbroken. We had no idea this day would come, and we were already struggling financially, which has made this even harder to face,” the organizer wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the fatal collision occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2026, on Silica Drive near First Avenue in Victorville.

The preliminary investigation determined that a black Mercedes-Benz C-Class was traveling eastbound on Silica Drive, west of First Avenue, when it struck Moroyoqui in the roadway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moroyoqui sustained major injuries and was transported by American Medical Response to Providence Saint Mary Medical Center for treatment. The Sheriff’s Department said he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Authorities said alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor in the collision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies from the Victorville Station responded along with personnel from the Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response. The Victorville Station’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded and assumed the investigation.

Silica Drive between Second Avenue and First Avenue remained closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fundraiser states that donations will be used for Moroyoqui’s funeral and memorial items for his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any support, whether through a donation or by sharing this fundraiser, would mean so much to my family during this painful time. Thank you for helping us give my dad a respectful farewell and keep his memory close,” the organizer wrote.

Those wishing to support the family can visit the Jaime’s Dad’s Funeral and Memorial GoFundMe.

The collision remains under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

Related Article: 44-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Sedan Early Sunday Morning In Victorville