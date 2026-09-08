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Victorville Olive Garden Team Delivers Labor Day Meal To Fire Station 315

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 11:04 am | Sep. 08, 2026 Updated 11:04 am | Sep. 08, 2026

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters at Victorville Fire Station 315 received a Labor Day meal and a show of appreciation from the local Olive Garden team on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.

Olive Garden Team #1194 in Victorville visited the fire station on Eucalyptus Street as part of what the restaurant calls a “hospi run,” an effort that takes the team’s hospitality outside the restaurant and into the community.

During the visit, the team delivered a spread of Olive Garden food, including several trays with a variety of options, for firefighters serving the Victorville community.

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“Hospitality is a big part of what we do, and a hospi run allows us to take that hospitality outside of our restaurant and show appreciation to people who dedicate themselves to helping others,” according to a statement provided to VVNG.

“It is a simple way for us to say thank you and let our local firefighters know that their service and commitment to our community do not go unnoticed.”

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The Labor Day visit gave the Victorville Olive Garden team an opportunity to recognize local firefighters while sharing a meal with those who serve the community.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 11:04 am | Sep. 08, 2026 Updated 11:04 am | Sep. 08, 2026
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