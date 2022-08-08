All News
Motorcycle catches fire after crash on Highway 138 in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle erupted into flames after a traffic accident Monday morning in the Cajon Pass.
It happened at about 9:35 am, on August 8, 2022, on Highway 138 near the I-15 freeway, and across from the Circle K gas station.
Witnesses reported the motorcycle was traveling on SR-138 towards the freeway when the rider lost control and crashed.
The male motorcyclist rolled away from the bike and was checked out by paramedics at the scene before declining medical transportation.
The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
