Suspect arrested after stabbing a 38-year-old Hesperia woman to death

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators arrested a 26-year-old man at a home in Hesperia several hours after he stabbed a woman to death.

On Thursday, August 31, 2023, at approximately 5:45 a.m., deputies with the Hesperia Police Department responded to the 11700 block of A Avenue, to investigate a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, later identified as 38-year-old, Tiffany Crossland, a resident of Hesperia, suffering from a stab wound. Despite lifesaving measures, Crossland was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect fled from the location prior to deputies arriving. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigation Division, Homicide Detail, responded and assumed the investigation.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Ian Mithcell Thomas and was located at a home in Hesperia. He was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 187 – Murder.

Authorities did not provide details about a possible motive or if the victim and suspect were known to each other. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

