Man dies after dirt bike collides with SUV on Bear Valley Rd Sunday night

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man riding an off-road motorcycle died Sunday night after crashing into an SUV that turned into his path, witnesses said.

The rider was traveling westbound on Bear Valley Road near Navajo Road about 7:15 p.m., September 3, 2023, when the driver of the SUV, who was traveling eastbound on Bear Valley Road, tried to make a left turn in front of the rider and into the entrance of a shopping center, a witness told VVNG.

“The man on the bike was unconscious, not moving or breathing, and the SUV driver was bleeding from his face,” according to Star Mesa.

Deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the scene, along with AMR and the Apple Valley Fire Department.

Emergency workers located the gray Chevy Trailblazer at the entrance with major side damage, along with a lime green and white 2008 Kawasaki KLX 450R that also sustained major damage.

Firefighters pronounced the man deceased, and deputies closed off the two westbound lanes of Bear Valley, just east of Navajo Road, for an investigation.

The diver of the SUV reported injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department.

The man killed was described as a black male adult in his early 20s. A friend or family member of the victim showed up at the scene at around 8:25. p.m.

The name of the deceased has not been released. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copy URL URL Copied