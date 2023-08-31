All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Woman stabbed to death Thursday morning in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupAugust 31, 2023
(Photo courtesy of Regina Chavira)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation in Hesperia after a woman was stabbed to death.

On Thursday, August 31, 2023, at about 5:45 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to the 11700 block of A Avenue.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to a stabbing at the location.

“A female victim has been pronounced deceased and homicide investigators have been requested to assume the investigation,” stated Rodriguez.

The spokeswoman said no information on a possible suspect has been made available and no further information was available.

A portion of A Avenue between Sycamore and Donert Streets is closed to through traffic for an unknown duration. Check back for more updates.

(Photo courtesy of Celina Vega)
