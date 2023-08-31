Woman stabbed to death Thursday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation in Hesperia after a woman was stabbed to death.
On Thursday, August 31, 2023, at about 5:45 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to the 11700 block of A Avenue.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to a stabbing at the location.
“A female victim has been pronounced deceased and homicide investigators have been requested to assume the investigation,” stated Rodriguez.
The spokeswoman said no information on a possible suspect has been made available and no further information was available.
A portion of A Avenue between Sycamore and Donert Streets is closed to through traffic for an unknown duration. Check back for more updates.
(Scroll down to leave a comment.)