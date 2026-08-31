Deputies Recover $57,000 In Stolen Brooks Shoes After Train Cargo Theft In Helendale

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies recovered an estimated $57,000 worth of Brooks running shoes after responding to a reported cargo theft from a train boxcar in Helendale, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 10:29 a.m. on August 29, 2026, along National Trails Highway, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Barstow station.

Deputies were responding to a report of approximately 30 people actively unloading cargo boxes from a train boxcar into a vehicle when they spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspected vehicle, the department said.

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Deputies initiated a traffic stop. According to the written statement, “Upon pulling over, two male occupants immediately fled the vehicle on foot.”

Following a brief foot pursuit, deputies apprehended one of the men. Authorities identified him as 43-year-old Facundo Simon Garcia-Ayala, described in the advisory as a transient from San Bernardino.

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Deputies subsequently inspected the vehicle and found numerous cargo boxes inside, according to the department.

BNSF Railway Police responded and confirmed the recovered boxes had been stolen from the targeted boxcar. Authorities said the cargo consisted of Brooks running shoes with an estimated total retail value of $57,000.

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The Sheriff’s Department did not identify the second man who fled or provide information about whether any of the other people reportedly seen unloading the train were located.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Barstow station at 760-256-4838.

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Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006.

(Photo courtesy of SBSD – Barstow Sheriff’s Department)

(Photo courtesy of SBSD – Barstow Sheriff’s Department)

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