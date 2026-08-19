GoFundMe Launched For Father Killed In Victorville Crash While Riding With His Sons

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support the family of David Ngy, the 47-year-old Helendale father and business owner who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Victorville while riding with his two sons.

The fundraiser, titled “Support the Ngy Family After David’s Loss,” was organized by Nick Tri following the August 15, 2026, crash at Air Expressway and Village Drive.

According to the fundraiser, David was in the vehicle with his sons, Jayden and Leland Ngy, when the crash occurred. Both sons survived, and the campaign states they were hospitalized at Loma Linda following the collision.

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“David was a loving father and family man whose passion was taking care of the people he loved,” Tri wrote in the fundraiser description.

David previously owned Seven Seas Fish and Corals, a business located on Seventh Street in Victorville that the fundraiser says he “poured his heart into.”

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According to the campaign, he lived by the belief that actions speak louder than words and encouraged others to pursue their dreams by setting that example in his own life.

The red Mitsubishi Eclipse involved in the crash also held special meaning for David and his sons.

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“The car lost in the crash was a project car that David and his sons worked on together attempting to create a dream car, through their shared passion as car enthusiests, which makes this loss even more painful for the family,” Tri wrote.

The vehicle was totaled in the crash.

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The fundraiser is intended to help David’s family with Leland’s medical bills, funeral expenses, legal costs associated with the crash and David’s business, and the cost of a replacement vehicle.

“This fundraiser is for the Ngy family as they face an overwhelming wave of grief, trauma, and unexpected expenses,” Tri wrote.

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Those wishing to support the family can visit the “Support the Ngy Family After David’s Loss” GoFundMe campaign.

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David was killed in a two-vehicle crash at Air Expressway and Village Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on August 15. Victorville police previously said a gray Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on Air Expressway as the red Mitsubishi Eclipse traveled westbound and made a southbound turn onto Village Drive. The Jeep broadsided the Mitsubishi on the passenger side.

David, a passenger in the Mitsubishi, sustained significant injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. David’s two sons, who were also in the Mitsubishi, were transported to hospitals for their injuries, along with the driver of the Jeep.

The collision remains under investigation.

Related Article: UPDATE: Helendale Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash At Air Expressway And Village Drive

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