Four Taken To Hospital After Crash At Bear Valley Road And Mohawk Road In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four people were transported to a hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley, authorities said.

The crash was reported at approximately 8:11 p.m. on August 19, 2026, near Bear Valley Road and Mohawk Road. Deputies and rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

Investigators determined 27-year-old Apple Valley resident Gary Nesbitt was driving a 2010 BMW sedan westbound on Bear Valley Road when he swerved out of his lane and collided with a 2017 Ram pickup that was stopped in the eastbound turn lane at Mohawk Road.

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The Ram was driven by 24-year-old Hesperia resident Whalen Zumwalt.

The force of the crash caused the Ram to collide with a 2026 BMW SUV driven by 37-year-old Apple Valley resident Jennifer Gonzalez, according to the statement.

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Gonzalez and all three passengers in the BMW SUV complained of pain and were transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation. No additional information regarding their conditions was provided.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, text REPORT to 844-909-3006, or submit information through the Sheriff’s Department tip page: https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites

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