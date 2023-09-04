Small brush fire extinguished near the Mall of Victor Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A small vegetation fire was quickly brought under control Monday near the Mall of Victor Valley.

The fire began near the trees on the side of the Best Buy electronic store at around 10:40 a.m. Monday September 4, 2023, located on the 12000 of Mall Blvd.

The Victorville Fire Department responded and was able to knock down the fire within minutes.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

The mall and other nearby businesses remained open and were not affected by the fire.

The Victorville Police Department is investigating the cause.

Copy URL URL Copied