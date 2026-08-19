Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Three Suspects In Apple Valley Vandalism Case

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects, possibly juveniles, in connection with a May vandalism investigation involving a commercial property in Apple Valley.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded at 7:48 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, to the 24700 block of Standing Rock Avenue following a report of vandalism.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the victim was identified as Thunderbird Water District.

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During the investigation, deputies obtained surveillance video showing two unknown White males and an unknown White female. According to the Sheriff’s Department, one of the males was heard being called “Damon,” while the female was heard being called “Leah” in the surveillance video.

Investigators said the suspects were observed cutting through a fence surrounding the commercial property, breaking several locks securing areas and discharging the business’ fire extinguishers.

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Deputies later learned the suspects are possibly juveniles and may be current or former students at Granite Hills High School, according to the written statement.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incident to contact the Victor Valley Station at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip by calling or texting the word “REPORT” to 844-909-3006. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Sheriff’s Department tip page: https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites

(Photo courtesy of Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station) (Photo courtesy of Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station) (Photo courtesy of Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station)

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