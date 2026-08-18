Witnesses Report Man Drinking In Vehicle, Leading To DUI Arrest Of 48-Year-Old In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 48-year-old Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday evening after a witness reported seeing him drinking an alcoholic beverage while in control of a vehicle, authorities said.

The incident was reported at approximately 7:37 p.m. on August 16, 2026, near Rancherias Road and Thunderbird Road in Apple Valley, according to a written statement from the Apple Valley Station.

Deputies responded and located Joel Artero-Garcia. During the investigation, deputies learned from witnesses that Artero-Garcia had been consuming an alcoholic beverage while in control of his vehicle, according to the statement.

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Deputies administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests before detaining Artero-Garcia without incident. He was transported to the High Desert Detention Center, where authorities said he was booked under California Vehicle Code 23152(b), driving under the influence of alcohol.

Artero-Garcia was also booked on two outstanding warrants for driving under the influence of alcohol and was being held in lieu of $125,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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The Apple Valley Station used the incident to remind residents about the importance of reporting suspected impaired drivers amid what the department described as a recent increase in traffic crashes in the community.

“If you observe someone who appears to be driving under the influence, safely report it to law enforcement. Your call could help prevent a serious collision and potentially save a life,” the department said in the written statement.

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The department also thanked the witness who reported the incident and helped deputies respond.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006 or text REPORT to 844-909-3006.

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