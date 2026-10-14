GoFundMe Launched for 20-Year-Old Mother Killed in Jeep Rollover in Dry Lakebed Near Calico; Driver Arrested

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A GoFundMe has been launched for the family of 20-year-old Lylianne C. Parsons, a Riverside mother killed in an off-road Jeep rollover in a dry lakebed near Calico. The driver was arrested on DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department inmate records, Jeremiah Albert Vanek, 22, of Yermo, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on October 10, 2026, the same day as the fatal crash.

Vanek faces three listed charges: driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury (VC 23153(a)), driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher causing bodily injury (VC 23153(b)), and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence (PC 192(c)(1)). His bail was listed at $250,000.

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According to a close friend familiar with the situation who contacted VVNG, Vanek is the father of Parsons’ 7-month-old daughter.

The fatal crash was reported at approximately 2:52 a.m. in a dry lakebed west of Calico Road and north of Calico Boulevard, in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County.

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According to a written statement from the California Highway Patrol’s Barstow Area office, the Jeep was being driven through the dry lakebed by a 22-year-old Yermo man, now identified as Vanek, with Parsons as his passenger.

For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep overturned while off-roading, fully ejecting Parsons from the vehicle.

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Parsons sustained major injuries to her pelvic area. Emergency medical personnel transported her to Barstow Community Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

In its initial statement, CHP said, “Alcohol and/or drugs are considered contributing factors in this crash.”

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The crash remains under investigation by the CHP Barstow Area office. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer M. Powell at (760) 255-5900.

GoFundMe Created to Support Parsons’ Infant Daughter

A GoFundMe campaign titled “In Loving Memory of Lylianne Parsons” was created by Le Ann Clark to help Parsons’ family with cremation expenses and provide financial support for her infant daughter.

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“It is with the heaviest hearts that we share the heartbreaking and tragic loss of Lylianne Parsons, a beautiful soul who was taken from this world far too soon,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote in the campaign description.

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According to the fundraiser, donations will help cover cremation expenses and support the needs and future of Parsons’ 7-month-old daughter.

“No family should have to worry about the financial stress of laying their loved one to rest while trying to navigate such devastating grief,” the organizer wrote.

The campaign also encourages community members who cannot contribute financially to share the fundraiser.

“If you are able to donate, any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers means more than you know,” the organizer wrote.

Those wishing to donate or share the campaign can visit In Loving Memory of Lylianne Parsons on GoFundMe.

Court Proceedings

According to the latest court information from the San Bernardino County Superior Court, Vanek’s video arraignment was held Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 8:15 a.m. in Rancho Cucamonga, before Judge Michael Lough.

A pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 20 at 8:30 a.m. in Department R20 at the Rancho Cucamonga courthouse, before Judge Christian Towns. The court listing also references a bail hearing.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 26 at 8:30 a.m. in Department V10 at the Victorville courthouse, before Judge Miriam I. Morton.

The available court records do not specify whether Vanek entered a plea or whether his bail was modified during the arraignment.

Related Article: Riverside Woman, 20, Dies After Being Ejected From Jeep in Dry Lakebed Crash Near Calico

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