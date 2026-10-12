One Airlifted After Tractor-Trailer Overturns On SR-18 In Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A female passenger was airlifted to a hospital Monday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned off State Route 18 in Phelan.

The crash was reported at about 8:35 a.m. on October 12, 2026, near Mandana Road and east of Wilson Ranch Road.

For reasons still unknown, the westbound tractor-trailer overturned in the desert along the southbound side of the roadway. The cab sustained significant damage, and the semi and trailer landed on their side.

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San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and reported that extrication was required for the female passenger, who was trapped inside the semi. Firefighters requested a medical helicopter to the scene.

A REACH helicopter landed on the roadway and transported the passenger to Antelope Valley Hospital. The male driver of the semi remained at the scene and was not injured.

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A second vehicle, described as a black Dodge Charger, was also involved in the crash. The extent of damage to the Charger was not immediately available, and no injuries were reported to the occupants of that vehicle.

SR-18 was temporarily shut down while the helicopter landed and first responders treated the patient.

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Area office.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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