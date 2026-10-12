Victorville Man Arrested for Felony DUI After Crash Leaves Victim Seriously Injured in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 58-year-old Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after authorities determined he was driving at a high rate of speed when he collided with another vehicle in Hesperia on Saturday night, leaving the other driver with extensive injuries.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on October 10, 2026, at the intersection of Main Street and Eleventh Avenue, where two gray or silver sedans were involved. Both vehicles ended up in the parking lot of the Walgreens near the intersection.

Deputies responded to the scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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According to information provided by authorities, deputies determined that Joe Sena was traveling westbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed when he collided with the victim’s vehicle.

The victim sustained extensive injuries and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The victim’s identity and current condition were not provided.

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During the investigation, deputies also determined that Sena was driving under the influence and arrested him for felony DUI.

According to custody information, Sena faces two felony DUI charges under California Vehicle Code sections 23153(a) and 23153(b), both involving bodily injury.

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His bail was set at $250,000, and he is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 8 a.m. in Department NF.

Additional details regarding the crash and the victim’s current condition were not immediately available.

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