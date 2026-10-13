Apple Valley Man Identified as Driver Killed in Crash Involving Semi-Truck on Hesperia Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities have identified the 32-year-old man killed in a collision involving a Jeep Compass and a semi-truck in Victorville as Josue Z. Chavez Salas, a resident of Apple Valley.

The fatal crash occurred Friday, October 9, 2026, at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Hesperia Road north of Winona Street.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Chavez Salas was driving a Jeep Compass northbound on Hesperia Road when he entered opposing traffic lanes and collided with a Freightliner semi-truck.

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Chavez Salas sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Authorities said Chavez Salas is believed to have been driving under the influence, which investigators identified as a contributing factor in the collision.

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The Victorville Traffic Division is handling the investigation. Hesperia Road between Winona Street and Ottawa Street was closed for several hours following the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

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Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006 or through the Sheriff’s online reporting portal.

Related Article: Fatal Crash Involving Semi And Jeep Closes Hesperia Road In Victorville

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