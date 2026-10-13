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Pedestrian Struck By Big Rig On Northbound I-15 In Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 4:12 pm | Oct. 13, 2026 Updated 4:13 pm | Oct. 13, 2026

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck by a big rig Tuesday afternoon on the northbound I-15 near Nisqualli Road in Victorville.

According to California Highway Patrol incident logs, the crash was reported at 3:06 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2026, between Nisqualli Road and Palmdale Road.

The CHP incident log stated the pedestrian was down on the right shoulder after being struck. A witness reported the pedestrian ran into traffic, and the big rig driver pulled over to the right shoulder, according to the log.

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The white tractor-trailer, bearing OTHI Express Inc. markings, sustained visible front-end damage in the crash. The driver told CHP officers the pedestrian ran from an opening in the K-rail and directly into traffic, according to information from the scene.

The No. 3 lane remained blocked, while the remaining lanes were reopened after all lanes were temporarily stopped as authorities set up cones to block the three left lanes, the log stated. The incident caused traffic to back up on the northbound I-15.

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The CHP log stated the pedestrian was taken by ground ambulance to St. Mary Medical Center for treatment of blunt force trauma and facial fractures.

The investigation is being handled by the Victorville CHP station. The driver of the semi-truck cooperated with the investigation, according to information from the scene, and motorists were advised to expect delays in the area.

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This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 4:12 pm | Oct. 13, 2026 Updated 4:13 pm | Oct. 13, 2026
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