Husband And Wife From Hesperia Killed After Vehicle Flew Off Cliff In The Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A husband and wife from Hesperia were killed Sunday morning after their vehicle flew off a cliff in the Cajon Pass.

The crash was reported on October 11, 2026, at about 5:45 a.m. during rainy and cold weather conditions, according to the CHP San Bernardino Area.

According to CHP logs, the vehicle plummeted about 200 feet over the side of the road.

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According to the collision report, a 2020 Honda was traveling north on Cajon Boulevard, north of Keenbrook Road, when, “For unknown reasons, the driver allowed the Honda to veer off the roadway and launch off the cliff.”

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, where both occupants were pronounced deceased, CHP officials said.

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The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the female passenger as 35-year-old Jeorjina B. Espericueta, a resident of Hesperia. The coroner’s office has not identified the male driver, who was listed by CHP as a 33-year-old Hesperia resident.

People who knew the victims said they were husband and wife and were on their way home after working when the crash happened.

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Initial information indicated the vehicle may have gone off the 15 Freeway; however, after further investigation and the release of the CHP collision report, it was determined the vehicle was traveling on Cajon Boulevard in the Cajon Pass when it left the roadway and went off a cliff.

GoFundMe Created For Jeorjina “Gina” Espericueta

A GoFundMe titled “Honoring Gina and Caring for Her Children” was created by Emily Garcia to help cover funeral expenses for Espericueta, who was also known as Gina or Gigi, and to support her three children.

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According to the fundraiser, Espericueta was a mother to a 13-year-old son and 9-year-old twin daughters. The organizer said her children “meant the whole world to her and more.”

“With heavy hearts, we are asking for your kindness, generosity, and support during an incredibly painful and unexpected time for our family,” the organizer wrote.

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The fundraiser said Espericueta and her partner were heading home to their children when the crash happened.

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“It is especially heartbreaking to know that her three children must now face a future without their mother and father’s love and presence,” the organizer wrote.

Garcia said the family is also facing the unexpected financial burden of laying Espericueta to rest, and that any remaining funds will go toward supporting her children.

“Our hope is to ease some of the financial strain so the family can focus on grieving and being there for the children who need our love and support now more than ever,” the organizer wrote.

The GoFundMe can be found here: Honoring Gina and Caring for Her Children

“This crash investigation is ongoing,” according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Callicott, ID 23817, at the California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Area office at 909-383-4247.(Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include information about a GoFundMe created for Jeorjina “Gina” Espericueta.)

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