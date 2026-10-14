Deputy-Involved Shooting Closes Seventh Street In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A traffic stop led to a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday night, prompting a road closure and an ongoing investigation.

Deputies from the Victorville Station conducted the stop on Seventh Street near Lacy Street at approximately 8:03 p.m. on October 13, 2026.

According to a written statement provided to VVNG by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith, “an occupant of the vehicle attempted to flee and was armed with a handgun, a deputy-involved shooting occurred”.

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The individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition was not provided.

“The suspects handgun was recovered at the scene. No deputies were injured,” Smith said.

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A black BMW sedan was stopped on Seventh Street in front of Del Taco and appeared to be part of the investigation.

Detectives and deputies also searched the area in front of a vacant building in a shopping center adjacent to the restaurant.

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Victorville city public works crews responded to assist with setting up a hard road closure. Seventh Street remained closed between Tatum Road and Mojave Drive as authorities investigated.

Seventh Street was subsequently closed between Tatum Road and Mojave Drive for the ongoing investigation.

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“This remains an active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” Smith said.

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