Woman Struck By Vehicle Near Sultana Street And Escondido Avenue In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was transported to a local hospital Monday night after she was struck by a vehicle near Sultana Street and Escondido Avenue in Hesperia.

The vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash was reported at about 7:40 p.m. on October 12, 2026.

Deputies responded to the intersection and found a female down in the roadway near a silver Toyota Camry. Several good Samaritans were standing around the woman, helping and comforting her until emergency personnel arrived.

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The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

No additional details were immediately available. The incident remains under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

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