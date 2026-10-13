Phelan’s Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary Needs Community Support to Care for Over 100 Rescued Animals

A visit to the Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Phelan:

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — As we drove down the long desert road toward Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Phelan, CA, my son and I were excited to go to a place we’d heard of for years but had never been to.

We wanted to do something fun locally instead of driving down the hill and sitting in traffic on the Cajon Pass. What we found was a gem of the Mojave desert, a family-friendly experience run by a dedicated staff of volunteers who loved the animals that it housed.

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As my son fed the barn animals, I couldn’t help but wonder: where did they come from? The white tigers, the Syrian brown bear, the servals and mountain lions. At first, I asked myself ‘How did they end up here?’ but that question quickly changed to ‘How can we help?’

How did these wild exotic animals arrive at the Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Phelan, CA?

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Senior keeper and Treasurer Sharon Spradley explained the heartbreaking stories behind the animals. Each exotic animal had a unique story.

“Fenty” the Baby Alligator was confiscated during a drug raid. “Mosey” the hyena was purchased overseas and brought through customs with no legal paperwork, resulting in immediate confiscation. “Zuni” the mountain-lion was bought by a private owner who participated in “pay to play” lap-sitting experiences outside of California. She was surrendered at just six months old when she became too large and difficult to manage.

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Almost immediately, I thought about my community, the residents of the High Desert who have had my back in the past and what we could do to help.

I thought being family-owned and operated and housing more than 100 animals couldn’t be easy and it had to be expensive. The meat for the rescued white tigers and big cats, the produce for the tortoises and farm animals, the neverending bills to keep the lights on to prevent closing the doors to this facility.

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How can we help?

1. Visit the sanctuary and see for yourself. ADVERTISEMENT 2. Tell your friends and family members – word-of-mouth goes a long way. (Share/repost and comment on social media.) ADVERTISEMENT 3. Follow the @ForeverWildExotics on social media. 4. Visit their current GoFundMe campaign to Support Forever Wild’s Mission for their Small Cat Habitat Expansion for their African Servals & Bobcats. (link:https://gofund.me/280435f10) 5. If you’re a business owner, consider a partnership to donate construction supplies/materials or become a donor to support an animal. The Forever Wildlife is a 501(c)3 that receives no grants nor government funding. 6. Volunteer by visiting their website: https://foreverwildsanctuary.org/ 7. Donate needed materials such as cleaning supplies (SimpleGreen, Bleach, Odoban, spray bottles, paper towels, rubber gloves)

Everyone loves animals, whether it’s dogs, cats, birds, or reptiles. However, people also often capture or purchase exotic animals like the ones at Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary because they think it’s exciting or helpful without realizing the cost, care and risks involved.

Unlike wildlife rehabilitation centers, the animals here cannot be released back into the wild due to U.S. regulations and their lack of survival skills. Once an animal arrives at Forever Wild, it stays for the rest of its natural life.

Daily operations rely heavily on passionate volunteers with only a small core team on payroll. Regular inspections by both the USDA and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) ensure the facility meets strict care and safety standards.

Senior keeper Sharon asked a question that resonated with me: “Where else can you stand three feet away from a white tiger or African Lion?”

Education is vital to preventing future exotic pet exploitation. From March to May, Forever Wild hosts field trips for local school districts (Snowline, VVHUSD, VESS, HUSD, and AVUSD) for $10 per adult and $8 per student, alongside off-site 2-hour educational animal presentations.

Visitors gain a unique, intimate perspective during public visits, getting as close as three feet from wildlife while learning the importance of wildlife conservation.

Where is it located and how much is it to go?

Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary is located at 8545 Buttemere Rd in Phelan, CA 92371.

Regular Admission: $15

Seniors (60+): $12

Child (Ages 3-12): $10

Children 2 and under: Free of charge

Military/Veteran Discount: $12 (Valid ID required.)

Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Phelan, California, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit refuge dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and providing lifetime care for abused, neglected, and abandoned exotic animals.

Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary was founded in 1995 by Joel and Chemaine Almquist whose children now assist in running the facility.

Donations can be made on the sanctuary’s official website via PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, check, or cash.

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